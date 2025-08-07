Fantasy Island goes ‘Back to the Future’ to launch new Time Machine ride

Fantasy Island's new ‘Time Machine’ ride, a steampunk-themed spinning coaster, has garnered positive reviews for its stunning look and thrilling experience.

The official opening at the theme park in Ingoldmells marked the return of a Fantasy Island classic with a brand-new twist – and has been a labour of love for the whole team.

Staff went ‘Back to the Future’ to launch the ride, with James Mellors, director at Mellors Group, even donning a white coat to join Professor Gilbert Coggins, the park’s resident time-travelling inventor for a meet and greet.

Mr Mellors perfomed the opening ceremony and said he was especially proud to announce the Time Machine was the only ride of its kind in the UK.

"The Time Machine really has become a labour of love,” he said. “It’s a project we started as we have been developing the park throughout the years.

"We want to keep putting the fantasy back into the park. Everyone that works here has Fantasy Island running through their veins so the whole project became a passion.

"So we are really pleased to see it out and open. It’s the only ride of its kind in the UK and for me it’s the best in the world.”

Amongst the first reactions was one Facebook post from Attractions Mayhem, highlights the “stunning new artwork and spinning cogs on the ride's towers”.

A YouTube video from Thrill Seeker Andy showcases the ride's impressive visual updates and the dedication of the staff in getting it operational. Some reviewers noted that the spinning can be a bit tame compared to other spinning coasters, but the overall experience is considered enjoyable and visually appealing.

As for the next surprise at Fantasy Island, Mr Mellors teased: “Only time will tell.”

