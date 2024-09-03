Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells in UK’s Top 10 best theme parks for kids in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire theme park has ranked fourth in the UK in new research to find the best days out for children.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is listed in the Top 10 destinations by Outdoor Toys, who looked at multiple factors such as the number of rides, food outlets, average hotel costs and trip advisor ratings to unveil which UK theme park is the best for kids.

According to the study, the resort scored of 6.07 out of 10, attracting 469K annual online searches. It features 38 rides and eight food outlets. At £15.99 for a child ticket, it is recognised for offering a great value day out that’s ‘perfect for young families’. For those looking to stay in the area, local hotels average £80 per night.

Taking the number one spot is Drayton Manor in Tamworth, Staffordshire, earning a park score of 6.86/10. Home of Peppa Pig World, the park’s popularity is evident, with a 4 out of 5 star Tripadvisor rating and 1 in 7 visitors (70.51%) deeming it ‘excellent’. Spanning over 180 acres, the former manor in Drayton Bassett offers the most rides of any children’s theme park in the UK, at 47 rides. There are also 11 food outlets at the park. In Staffordshire, the average price of a three-star hotel is £67 per night, the most affordable stay amongst all the UK’s theme parks. With over 2.2 million searches for the park in the last 12 months, it is also one of the most popular and costs £27.50 for a child ticket.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has been ranked fourth in the UK's Top 10 best value theme parks for kids.

Paultons Theme Park in Hampshire ranked second, with 1,476,500 searches. This theme park is slightly more expensive, with hotel stays in Hampshire averaging £94 per night and child tickets priced at £43.50. Despite this, the park features 39 exciting rides and 12 food outlets, offering plenty of fun and delicious options for the whole family.

Third place and closer to home is Sundown Adventureland in Nottinghamshire, with 495,200 searches. Achieving a score of 6.29 out of 10, child tickets are £24 and the park has. 62.83% excellent reviews.

In spite of findings and ranking 6th, Alton Towers Resort in Stoke-on-Trent remains far one of the most famous theme parks in the UK, with 7.2 million searches in the last year.

Other parks in the Top 10 are:

5 Blackpool Pleasure Beach

7 BeWILDerwood Cheshire

8 Woodlands Family Theme Park in Devon

9 Lightwater Valley in Ripon, North Yorkshire and LEGOLAND in Windsor

10 Thorpe Park in Surrey and Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes

Coaster and train rides. Children's admission to Adventure Island is free of charge, at a pay-as-you-play rate.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells is looking for further success in the UK Theme Park Awards, voting for which closed this week.

Always striving to improve, you can be part of shaping the future of the park and potentially win yourself a free wristband by completing the online feedback form at https://forms.gle/8vJPUzWgiLaoYa1V7