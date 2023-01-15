A theme park near Skegness is hoping to drive out the winter blues by offering discounts on 2023 holiday bookings.

A world of adventure is right on the doorstep.

Fantasy Island, located in Ingoldmells, is offering its visitors 15% off on all holidays booked before February 14.

Visitors can choose from four holiday homes, ranging from Platinum to Bronze. Bronze caravans offer all the essentials needed for your stay in a self-catered caravan, with a world of adventure right on the doorstop.

Silver and Gold packages featured everything needed for a luxury staycation, in spacious caravans prepared to fit up to six guests. Platinum caravan means guests can sit back, relax and unwind in a six seat, private hot tub right outside their door.

Holiday homes with a discount begin at £230.85 for weekday stays, £367.65 for the weekend and just £607.05 for a full week

All customers need to do is quote 15%PRESS2023 when booking.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “As a family run business, we know how difficult it can be to gather up the pennies after Christmas and start thinking about a summer getaway. As such, we’ve launched this special discount to ensure all guests can book a bargain break here at Fantasy Island.

“Our holiday homes are situated perfect for a family adventure like no other, with the opportunity to explore Fantasy Island from dawn till dusk. We cannot wait to welcome families back to our holiday homes for another year of action-packed fun!”.

The theme park has an abundance of exciting attractions and activities to keep the whole family fully entertained, including an ‘egg’-travagant Easter bash.

