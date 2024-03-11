Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells set to celebrate Millenium's 25th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gates are set to open on over 30 rides and attractions, award-winning holiday accommodation, and Europe’s largest seven-day market onn Saturday, March 16.

This year, Fantasy Island has a full calendar of events, kicking off with an Easter Eggs-travaganza on March 30 and 31. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for a meet-and-greet, and a fantastic Jungle Book pantomime will be showcasing in Captain Jack’s Showbar throughout the weekend.

All free to enter and with a stunning firework display on the Saturday night, Fantasy Island strives to maintain its position as the ‘number one place to be on the East Coast’.

With a fresh new look and a jam-packed entertainment schedule, Captain Jack’s Showbar opens its doors to the season on March 15 and is hosting a 2024 Season Opening Party featuring a fire act, character shows, and a live band all free for everyone to enjoy from 5.30 pm on Saturday, March 23.

In the year that the Millenium coaster turns 25, there are plenty of celebrations to look forward to.

James Parker, Operations Director at Fantasy Island, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening our doors on 16th March. Our team has worked

tirelessly this winter to deliver what we hope will be the most exciting year that Fantasy Island fans have seen.

“As well as many events and celebrations, including Easter, Armed Forces Day, and, of course, the always popular Fear Island this October, we also have our show bars, which deliver high-quality entertainment every single week.

“With so much to do, both indoors and outdoors, there really is something for everyone, whatever the weather, and we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

To book your Fantasy Island adventure, visit fantasyislandresort.co.uk/