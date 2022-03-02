Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells announces three new attractions for 2022 season

The new and improved Wild River Rapid.

Fantasy Island opens next month with the addition of two attractions - Wild River Rapids and The Guardian - with Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures coming later in the year..

The new and improved Wild River Rapids will provide the ultimate adrenaline rush for families as they splash and spin along river rapids, before plunging into choppy waters.

For those looking for a quest-themed adventure, The Guardian will immerse you in a world where every turn decides your fate. This indoor attraction will require courageous knights to protect the realm and navigate their way through various obstacles.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “It’s been a long winter, but we can’t wait to reopen and allow families to get fully immersed in the fun and excitement the theme park has to offer.

“We’re constantly updating our attractions to ensure our guests have a new experience with each visit and we’re thrilled to introduce a variety of new attractions this year.”

In addition to the two new attractions, Harrington Flint’s Island Adventures, will launch later in the year. There may also be a few more surprises in store, so guests should keep their eyes peeled for even more adventures to be unveiled.

Fantasy Island will re-open to families on March 19th. The theme park is home to some of the UK’s most thrilling and exciting rides and rollercoasters, from the high-speed Odyssey to the classic dodgems, there’s something for the whole family.

