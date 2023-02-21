Register
​Farewell to tutor Elliott

It was an emotional goodbye to Elliott Lyon at Louth Library recently as he took his last Survival English Lesson for Ukrainian refugees from Louth and the surrounding area.

By The Newsroom
6 hours ago
Elliott Lyon is given a good send off by his students at Louth Library
Volunteer tutor Elliott is jetting off to South Korea to teach English as a foreign language for the next year.

Originally, Elliott became known to the staff at Louth Library as a regular reader and then took up a work experience placement at the site, before embarking on a degree in linguistics.

At his final lesson, his students showered him with gifts and grateful thanks for the hard work and dedication he has given them, in conjunction with Jan and Ken Boyd and The East Lindsey Area of Sanctuary, over the past year. Elliott was also able to welcome Lana from Market Rasen to the group for the first time after some networking between Louth and Market Rasen libraries and a volunteer offering her transport.

