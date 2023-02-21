​Farewell to tutor Elliott

Originally, Elliott became known to the staff at Louth Library as a regular reader and then took up a work experience placement at the site, before embarking on a degree in linguistics.

At his final lesson, his students showered him with gifts and grateful thanks for the hard work and dedication he has given them, in conjunction with Jan and Ken Boyd and The East Lindsey Area of Sanctuary, over the past year. Elliott was also able to welcome Lana from Market Rasen to the group for the first time after some networking between Louth and Market Rasen libraries and a volunteer offering her transport.