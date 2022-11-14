Hare coursing, an illegal blood sport when dogs are used to chase down and kill hares on flat land, has kicked off in the county, with farmers reporting a spike in incidents on their land after crops were cleared during harvest.

Violence, threats, links to organised crime and untold damage to gates, crops, soil and wildlife habitats are all part and parcel of the cruel activity, which is often filmed live for betting purposes.

One anonymous Lincolnshire farmer said: “We have been hit again by a hare coursing gang. They have done untold damage to crops again. It’s every day.

Damage caused by hare coursing vehicles in a farmer’s field in Lincolnshire

“There is constant damage to our livelihoods, along with mental and physical abuse.

“The situation is completely out of control and these people are seemingly beyond the law. And they know it.”

The public can help put a stop to hare coursing by reporting it as it is happening, ensuring that they are safe to do so.

There are some telltale signs of hare coursing to look out for including groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps near a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path, a cluster of four-wheel drives or vans with evidence of dogs inside, and dogs, generally sighthounds and lurchers, running in a field, often with a vehicle shadowing them so the chase can be filmed.

Johanna Musson, NFU county adviser for south Lincolnshire, said: “Farmers are filled with profound dread at this time of year because they know what’s coming.

“They have been attacked time and again, one was even hospitalised after being assaulted earlier this year, by a hardened group of criminals hell-bent on carrying on committing this horrifying offending.