Farmers raise £8,000 for charities

​Farmers have raised £8,000 for charities at their glamourous annual ball.

Horncastle Farmers presenting the cheques to representatives from their charities.

​Horncastle Farmers attended their annual Farmer’s Ball at the Petwood Hotel back in January, after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with pre-dinner games and a three-course meal followed by live music.

The event was sponsored by local businesses including Polypipe, Brown & Co, Chattertons, Welton Aggregates, Irelands Farm Machinery, Handelsbanken, Warden Agri, Syngenta, the NFU, British Sugar, SR Kilby Contractors and Roworth Ltd.

A total of £8,000 was raised at the event, and the farmers presented cheques to representatives of their chosen charities – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, Getaway Club, Headway, Riding for the Disabled, LRSN, and Sellwood Garden’s Memory Support Group – at their annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Chairman Andrew Gaunt said: “The evening was a great success thanks to the dedication of the committee, the venue, suppliers, and of course, the guests.