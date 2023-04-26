Register
Farmers raise £8,000 for charities

​Farmers have raised £8,000 for charities at their glamourous annual ball.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST
Horncastle Farmers presenting the cheques to representatives from their charities.Horncastle Farmers presenting the cheques to representatives from their charities.
Horncastle Farmers presenting the cheques to representatives from their charities.

​Horncastle Farmers attended their annual Farmer’s Ball at the Petwood Hotel back in January, after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with pre-dinner games and a three-course meal followed by live music.

The event was sponsored by local businesses including Polypipe, Brown & Co, Chattertons, Welton Aggregates, Irelands Farm Machinery, Handelsbanken, Warden Agri, Syngenta, the NFU, British Sugar, SR Kilby Contractors and Roworth Ltd.

A total of £8,000 was raised at the event, and the farmers presented cheques to representatives of their chosen charities – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, Getaway Club, Headway, Riding for the Disabled, LRSN, and Sellwood Garden’s Memory Support Group – at their annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Chairman Andrew Gaunt said: “The evening was a great success thanks to the dedication of the committee, the venue, suppliers, and of course, the guests.

"Raising money for great local causes while having fun with friends is a win-win, and we hope to repeat again for many years to come.”

