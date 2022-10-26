Farm’s fair brings colours of autumn
Crafts, warming food and pumpkins aplenty brought crafters and guests some light relief from the weekend’s torrential rain.
Redhouse Farm in Waddingworth hosted its autumn craft fair on Sunday, which was blitzed with the heavy rain that had washed out the country, but many families from across the district came along to
There were plenty of stalls with crafters and makers showing off and selling their wares, and families were also able to give the farm’s famous Maize Maze a try – which was given a spooky theme ahead of Halloween.
Armed with wellies and wheelbarrows, families also came down to pick their own pumpkins from the farm’s pumpkin patch.
Spokesman Jen Pritchard said: “We had a good time despite the rain, the traders were happy with the amount they sold and we had lots of families come down to pick their pumpkins in the afternoon.”
