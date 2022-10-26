Farm’s fair brings colours of autumn

Wildlife Artist Nikki Bennett, from Honcastle.

Redhouse Farm in Waddingworth hosted its autumn craft fair on Sunday, which was blitzed with the heavy rain that had washed out the country, but many families from across the district came along to

There were plenty of stalls with crafters and makers showing off and selling their wares, and families were also able to give the farm’s famous Maize Maze a try – which was given a spooky theme ahead of Halloween.

Armed with wellies and wheelbarrows, families also came down to pick their own pumpkins from the farm’s pumpkin patch.

Rhianna, Charlotte and Anna with baby Harry. Photos by Chris Frear

Spokesman Jen Pritchard said: “We had a good time despite the rain, the traders were happy with the amount they sold and we had lots of families come down to pick their pumpkins in the afternoon.”

Simon Rawlings and Carline Howes with Scruff the dog.

Erin Wilkinson, Auntie Theresa, Alice Cannon and Jen Pritchard of Redhouse Farm.

Handicrafter Sarah Gilkes, from Eagle with a Christmas Wreath and knitted Chrismtas decorations.

