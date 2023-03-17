Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
5 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
6 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
10 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
10 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Fashion show raises hundreds for village hall funds

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised for the town’s hall when summery high-street fashions were paraded on the catwalk.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 17th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
Gail Hinkins, Lucy Monsall, and Lincs Fashions's co-owner Emily Coupe at the fashion show.
Gail Hinkins, Lucy Monsall, and Lincs Fashions's co-owner Emily Coupe at the fashion show.
Gail Hinkins, Lucy Monsall, and Lincs Fashions's co-owner Emily Coupe at the fashion show.

​Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall committee held a fundraising fashion show on Friday night, March 10, hosted and run in conjunction with Lincs Fashions, who run fundraising fashion shows with a range of high street brands at 50 percent or more off the RRP.

Just some of the brands modelled by volunteers included Monsoon, Dorothy Perkins, New Look, Next, and M&S, with a range of spring and summer fashions including workwear, summer dresses, loungewear, and ‘going out’ dresses.

Homemade cakes were also on offer, as well as a well-stocked raffle with prizes including vouchers for takeaway pizza for two, a toiletries hamper, bottles of wine and spirits, and chocolates.

Most Popular
Lucy Mosdell modelling in the fashion show.
Lucy Mosdell modelling in the fashion show.
Lucy Mosdell modelling in the fashion show.

Overall the event raised £430 for village hall funds, and spokesman for the committee Gail Hinkins said the committee were really pleased with how the event went:

“Everybody we spoke to said they really enjoyed themselves, even if the clothes weren’t to their taste, and it was massively successful.”

Plans are now in the pipeline to repeat the event in October with autumn fashions.

The next fundraiser for the hall will be a bingo night on Friday (March 24), which is £6 per entry, with eyes down at 7pm. Numbers are limited.

New Look