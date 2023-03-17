Fashion show raises hundreds for village hall funds

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised for the town’s hall when summery high-street fashions were paraded on the catwalk.

Gail Hinkins, Lucy Monsall, and Lincs Fashions's co-owner Emily Coupe at the fashion show.

​Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall committee held a fundraising fashion show on Friday night, March 10, hosted and run in conjunction with Lincs Fashions, who run fundraising fashion shows with a range of high street brands at 50 percent or more off the RRP.

Just some of the brands modelled by volunteers included Monsoon, Dorothy Perkins, New Look, Next, and M&S, with a range of spring and summer fashions including workwear, summer dresses, loungewear, and ‘going out’ dresses.

Homemade cakes were also on offer, as well as a well-stocked raffle with prizes including vouchers for takeaway pizza for two, a toiletries hamper, bottles of wine and spirits, and chocolates.

Lucy Mosdell modelling in the fashion show.

Overall the event raised £430 for village hall funds, and spokesman for the committee Gail Hinkins said the committee were really pleased with how the event went:

“Everybody we spoke to said they really enjoyed themselves, even if the clothes weren’t to their taste, and it was massively successful.”

Plans are now in the pipeline to repeat the event in October with autumn fashions.