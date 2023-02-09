Father admits causing death of his 12-year-old son by dangerous driving

The father of a 12-year-old Alford boy who died in a car crash has pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.

Edward Vines, known as Ted, died hen the vehicle his father was driving collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 on the B1190 at Bardney.

Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a Ford Galaxy being driven by his father Paul, 46, when the vehicle collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 on the B1190 at Bardney.

An inquest heard Ted, who was on his way to a football match in Branston, tragically died from a head injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Vines, of Hamilton Road, Alford, this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing Ted's death by dangerous driving in the collision on Sunday, January 16, last year.

He also admitted a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the same date.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service had given considerable thought as to whether Mr Vines' driving was careless or dangerous.

Andrew Nuttall, mitigating, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of both a probation and a psychiatric report due to the deceased being one of the defendant's children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge James House KC agreed to adjourn sentence for the reports and granted Mr Vines unconditional bail until 27 March.

The Judge told Mr Vines: "This is an absolute tragedy.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this. But this court has to deal with this case."

Ted’s football club – Alford Town – set up a fundraiser which raised more than £8,000 as tributes poured in for the popular boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A minute’s applause was held at multiple football matches for 12-year-old boy.

His family said he had been on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Under-12s at the time of the crash.

In a statement they said: "Ted was loved by everyone - he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him."

"Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone," they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement