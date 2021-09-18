Fear Island returns to Lincolnshire coast for Halloween with four new mazes

Guests can take on the fright of their lives in four new live scare mazes which are sure to see visitors running in absolute terror, as only the brave can handle the new Hellhole.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells promises bigger, better and even more spookier attractions than before, with four brand-new ghoulish interactive scare mazes popping up around the Skegness theme park.

Combining fun and fear for the whole family, Fear Island’s month of scares kicks off from October 9 until October 31, so there’s plenty of time to conquer any fears.

Guests can take on the fright of their lives in four new live scare mazes which are sure to see visitors running in absolute terror, as only the brave can handle the new Hellhole.

With only a glowstick to light the maze, visitors must make it through a dark netherworld faced with a lost band of WW2 soldiers biologically modified and hungry to feast on human flesh.

Not so brave? Experience The Haunting 2, it’s our more child-friendly Halloween adventure. Let them take part in a haphazard ghost hunt led by the zany Doctor Highgate. The paranormal investigation takes the younger guests on a spooky quest with just a hint of friendly frights along the way.

On top of the hair-raising mazes, guests can also enjoy the Circus of Scream. Complete with fire-eaters and flash mod dancers, there’s fun for the whole family.

Visitors will also be able to join the conquering Captain Jackie and her crew aboard their ship, The Flying Dutchman in Pirates of Fear Island. Once aboard, guests will enjoy an interactive stage show celebrating all thing spooky as they join the quest to find the lost treasure of Fear Island.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “Fear Island was a huge hit last year and we’re ready for all the spooks and ghouls to arrive at the theme park once again. This year there’s even more petrifying fun and Halloween horrors for guests to enjoy.

“Fear Island is the perfect destination for families looking to get into the spooky spirit this Halloween. We’ve introduced new attractions and experiences this year which we guarantee will scare the socks off the whole family!”.

Fear Island will also host a mesmerising firework display at Island Beach on Saturday September 30th after sunset. So, if the horrifying hosts don’t give guests a fright, the colourful booms and bangs might.

Fear Island will open at 11:00am and close at 6:00pm on the following dates:

9th – 10th October

16th – 17th October

20th – 24th October

27th 31st October

Opening times of each attraction:

Hellhole – 1pm – 6pm

The Haunting 2 – 1pm – 6pm

Killer Villa – 1pm - 6pm

Psycho Vault Death Game – 1pm – 6pm

The Pirates of Fear Island – 12pm, 3pm, 4:30pm

Circus of Screams – 12:15pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm