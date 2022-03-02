Fears of family of six fleeing abusive situation who are now living in hotel room

A couple and four children fleeing abuse say they fear for the future after being moved into a hotel room.

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous for their own protection, were moved to Lincolnshire after being tracked to a property in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

However, after being faced with 'unaffordable' electricity costs at a £850 a month East Lindsey village barn conversion, they became 'homeless' and have now been relocated to the coast.

The family - a couple and four children aged one, 7, 9 and 11 - are now staying in a hotel family room, using their last money to pay for takeaways.

It is now over a week since they arrived, with no 'suitable property' being offered by East Lindsey District Council at the time of going to press.

The mother told Lincolnshire World she wanted to tell their story as she didn't want any other families fleeing abusive situations to end up like them.

"East Lindsey want us to go back to where we came from but we can't because I won't put my children back in an abusive situation," she said.

"We feel so let down by the authorities because they moved us here.

"The first property proved unaffordable and we have complained about this but feel no-one is listening to us.

"My husband and my four children who are aged one, seven, nine and 11, are now living in a family room but there is no microwave or facilities to wash clothes, which we were promised.

"We were also promised a cot but there wasn't one and had to spend £70 of our last cash which we were going to use for food on on buying one.

"If I hadn’t of bought a travel cot my child would be deemed as neglected and in a dangerous situation by social services.

"I didn’t even get reimbursement for the last of the £70 I used to pay for the cot and have been forced to go to the food bank.

"We also haven't been able to cook fresh which is making them ill and not good either.

"We can't even send our children to school until we have an address.

"This was supposed to be a fresh start but it has turned into a nightmare."

Lincolnshire World spoke to East Lindsey District Council who explained they were unable to comment on individual cases.

A spokesperson for ELDC said: "We are finding it much more difficult to secure accommodation for our clients compared to pre-Covid.

"We believe this is due to property prices and rents increasing, resulting in more people struggling to find an affordable home.