Feats and treats - Thousands turn out for Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest (IN PICTURES)

Boston’s Strongest 2024 and Food Fest was held in the town centre last Sunday (July 14), attracting thousands of visitors.Boston’s Strongest is organised annually by the town’s Mayhem Gym in memory of Nigel Chenery, the father and father-in-law of the gym’s owners Tom and Sarah Chenery.

The event – usually held at the gym on the Riverside Industrial Estate – raises funds for a local pulmonary fibrosis support group.

For 2024, Boston Borough Council invited Mayhem Gym to hold it in the town centre alongside its Food Fest.

Impressive feats included pulling a fire engine, lifting a car, and elevating concrete balls.

Delicious treats included curried fajitas, hog roast, freshly baked pizzas, sweet waffles, and homemade cakes.

The Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples said: “It's a pleasure to see our community come together for such a vibrant and energetic event.

“Boston’s Strongest is a testament to the spirit and resilience of our people, and the Food Fest highlights the incredible culinary talent we have right here in our town.”

The Boston Strongest 2024 attracted 32 athletes and raised almost £900 for the chosen cause.

Tom Chenery, from Mayhem Gym, said: “It was an honour to be asked to host this competition in the town centre this year and I think it was a huge success! There were great crowds for all of the events – it just shows what a fantastic spectacle this sport is.

“I’d like to thank all of the competitors, volunteers and sponsors for their help and involvement -it shows what a great community we have here at Mayhem Gym. Without them the event wouldn’t happen!

“We’re looking forward to being back next year where I’m already working on a new, incredible event!”

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for the town centre at the borough council, added: “Seeing the town centre filled with so much energy and excitement is truly wonderful.

“Events like these not only bring the community together, but also support local businesses and showcase the best of what Boston has to offer.”

1 . Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest Justin Coulson, of Boston, pulling a fire engine in Strait Bargate. Photo: David Dales

2 . Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest Tom Dust, of Boston, grappling a 140kg atlas stone. Photo: David Dales

3 . Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest Ramunas Domkus, of Boston, overhead pressing a monster dumbbell. Photo: David Dales

4 . Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest Dean Mason, of Boston, lifting a 130kg log above his head. Photo: David Dales