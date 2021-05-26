Female duo open new funeral directors in Gainsborough

Amy Jolly and Becky Green

Amy Jolly, 25, along with Becky Green, 28, run Gainsborough Funerals in Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

Amy, managing director, said: “My introduction to the funeral industry was through a personal tragedy when I lost my mum in June 2019.

"I was only 23-years-old but I knew that I wanted to help other families that were going through a similar tragedy.

"I took a job with the funeral director that helped me through the difficult task of arranging my mum's funeral and learned all the basics and loved it, in fact I still work there.

“My manager entered me into a national competition and I won first place for the north of England.

“That really spurred me on to want to set up something with my name on it and so started to research areas in the region that would most benefit from an affordable funeral service.”

Amy lives in Doncaster but she felt Gainsborough was where she wanted to start her business.

She said: "I identified Gainsborough to be the community that I most wanted to help.

"We incorporated two companies, Serenity Funerals Ltd and Gainsborough Funerals Ltd.

"I wanted to be the face of it and interviewed local people to help me run things.

"I believe I chose the perfect candidate in Becky, she lives in Gainsborough and cares deeply about her community.

"We are a traditional funeral director in every way and have male and female staff to conduct the funeral's on the day but it is my brainchild, I am very much at the helm.

“As for setting up a business during the pandemic, I feel for people, however, the funeral industry is one sector that has not suffered.

"We have carried out our first funeral just two weeks after opening our doors which speaks volumes in my opinion.