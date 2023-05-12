Register
Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks hosting Steampunk Weekend at Walled Gardens

​Steampunks will be taking over Walled Gardens at Baumber this weekend for a simply splendid event.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 19th May 2023, 00:00 BST
FLOSS members at a recent social event at the Walled Gardens.FLOSS members at a recent social event at the Walled Gardens.
FLOSS members at a recent social event at the Walled Gardens.

​Horncastle’s Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) are teaming up with their fellow Steampunks at Splendid Sleaford Steampunk Society to host their first Steampunk Weekend in The Enchanted Garden.Taking place on Saturday and Sunday (May 20 and 21) from 10am to 4pm each day, the weekend promises to be a splendid weekend for Steampunk and Steamcurious alike.As well as live music from Madam Misfit and The Rockett Dogs, FLOSS’s own The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band will also be performing, and there will also be Steampunk-inspired stalls, games including Tea Duelling, displays, wand casting, and more.

Find out more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/308911780604922/

Sonia Elton, Walled Garden Baumber, said: ''We are very excited to be hosting our first Steampunk event in conjunction with the Fenwold Steampunk group here at Walled Garden Baumber.

''We have live music,and shows, games, exhibitions not to mention all our homemade food and drink available. Everyone is welcome to come to this event and join in, or simple just to watch the steampunk antics and admire their wonderfully creative costumes, best of all, it's free!''