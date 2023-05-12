Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks hosting Steampunk Weekend at Walled Gardens

FLOSS members at a recent social event at the Walled Gardens.

​Horncastle’s Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) are teaming up with their fellow Steampunks at Splendid Sleaford Steampunk Society to host their first Steampunk Weekend in The Enchanted Garden.Taking place on Saturday and Sunday (May 20 and 21) from 10am to 4pm each day, the weekend promises to be a splendid weekend for Steampunk and Steamcurious alike.As well as live music from Madam Misfit and The Rockett Dogs, FLOSS’s own The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band will also be performing, and there will also be Steampunk-inspired stalls, games including Tea Duelling, displays, wand casting, and more.

Sonia Elton, Walled Garden Baumber, said: ''We are very excited to be hosting our first Steampunk event in conjunction with the Fenwold Steampunk group here at Walled Garden Baumber.