Fertility rates fall across Lincolnshire and Rutland

The fertility rates across Lincolnshire and Rutland have dropped according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS worked out the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime in England and Wales.

It analysed the total fertility rate by local authority district between 2013 and 2023.

The fertility rate dropped in West Lindsey from 1.90 in 2013 to 1.46 in 2023.

In East Lindsey, it decreased from 2.02 in 2013 to 1.45 in 2023.

The fertility rate declined in North Kesteven from 1.88 in 2013 to 1.36 in 2023.

In Lincoln, it dropped from 1.60 in 2023 to 1.13 in 2023.

The ONS figures showed that in Boston the fertility rate has fallen from 2.10 to 1.64.

In South Kesteven, it fell from 1.85 in 2013 to 1.36 in 2023.

The fertility rate in South Holland has decreased from 1.91 in 2013 to 1.51 in 2023.

Over the border in Rutland, it fell from 2.02 in 2013 to 1.50 in 2023.

North Lincolnshire saw a decline in the fertility rate from 1.87 in 2013 to 1.64 in 2023.

The fertility in North East Lincolnshire decreased from 1.96 in 2023 to 1.56.

The ONS report said: “Overall, our fertility statistics suggest that men and women of all age groups, excluding women aged 40 years and over, are having fewer babies than they were a decade ago.

“Of those individuals who did have a child born in 2023, they were on average almost a year older than their 2013 counterparts (30.0 to 30.9 for women and 32.8 to 33.8 for men).