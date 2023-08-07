Festival-goers help to raise £2,000 for animals at Boston's Party in the Ark

​Festival-goers braved the mixed weather on the weekend to support an event raising vital funds for animals in need.

Alex Baggott, Laura Baggott and Sonny Baggott, aged three.

​The annual Party in the Ark music festival – dubbed a ‘micro Glastonbury’ – returned to Boston with live music, games and stalls.

The event is organised by Abi’s Hotel for Cats, at their field in Donington Road, Kirton Holme, and offers a long weekend of live music, food, drink and family fun.

All the fun is for a good cause, as the event raises money for Lincs Ark animal rescue – and this year the festival managed to raise £2,000.

James Kirkland, from Party in the Ark, offered thanks to all who supported the event, adding: “Despite the not-so-fortunate weather, people still came out in true festival style to enjoy a great line up of music bands and helped to raise £2,000 for Links Ark cat, kitten and rabbit rescue.