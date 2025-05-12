Festival in memory of Gainsborough man who took his own life returns for another year

​An annual festival that remembers a Gainsborough man who took his own life in 2019 is taking place this weekend.

Laybo’s Fest was first held as a virtual event in 2020 in memory of Leighton Hall and has been held every year since with the first Gainsborough event taking place in 2022.

Leighton died on May 27, 2019, when he was 25-years-old.

This year’s Laybo’s Fest is taking place on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, from 2pm until 10pm, at Gainsborough Trinity Football Club on Northolme, Gainsborough.

There is plenty of fun for all the family including an inflatable park, cartoon characters, food and drinks, and the line up of entertainment includes Ian Van Dahl and the voice of M People, Heather Small, Queen and Oasis tribute acts and much more.

Matt Parker, a friend of Leighton’s and organiser of the festival, said: “We strive to create a family fun weekend to make memories and generate positivity while remembering loved ones we have lost.

“Heather songs ‘Search for the hero, How can I love you more and Proud’ are songs that spread our message.

“And on Sunday we give back to the community with kids going free aaccompanied by an adult. All our acts are awesome local groups, performers, bands and DJ’s as well as lots to do on the pitch including cartoon character walk arounds, inflatable parks, street food, kids entertainment, face painting and a zen room.

“We want to create so much fun and positive memories.”

Leighton’s mum, Niki Hall, has spoken about what Laybo’s Fest means to her and what the charity, Laybo’s Legacy, raises much needed funds for.

She said: “In 2019 our world changed forever, Spencer and I lost a loving brother and son to suicide at the age of 25.

“If you knew him you would never believe this was possible, he really did have everything to live for.

“Leighton loved nothing more than a family holiday, party, barbecue or general get together, always being the life and soul of any event.

“He had a large group of brilliant friends and was always doing something with someone, always with a big smile on his face.

“So when Leighton took his life it was a huge shock to everyone who knew him.

“My sister Clare and I thought it would be amazing to hold a festival in his memory, for all his friends and family.

“When Leighton was younger his nickname was Laybo, so what better name for a festival, in his memory, to be called Laybo’s Fest.

“Leighton’s good friends, Matt and Nicola Hill, immediately offered to help us put this together, along with many other friends and family.

“We can not thank all the volunteers enough because we couldn’t do this without any one of them.

“Laybo’s Fest is an amazing weekend in May for all of Gainsborough and beyond.

“It also shows how loved and respected Leighton was, and still is.

“This year will be our fourth festival, which seems to get bigger and more popular each year.

“In 2023 we became our own registered charity, Laybo’s Legacy, so after we have paid the cost of holding the festival, all profits then go to the Laybo’s Legacy charity.

“Laybo’s Legacy funds are used to help families with funeral costs who have lost their loved ones to suicide.

“Laybo’s Legacy also raises awareness of mental health issues, particularly in younger people.

“After losing my beautiful son Leighton the only thing that keeps me going from day to day is knowing something beautiful has come out of this and I know he is with me every step of the way and I will carry on making him so proud.”

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for under 16’s on Saturday and on Sunday it is £5 for adults and under 16’s are free.

For more information visit www.layboslegacy.co.uk or www.facebook.com/layboslegacy.