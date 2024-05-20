Festival is memory of Gainsborough man who took his own life is returning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​An annual festival that remembers a Gainsborough man who took his own life in 2019 is taking place this weekend.

​Laybo’s Fest was first held as a virtual event in 2020 in memory of Leighton Hall and has been held every year since with the first Gainsborough event taking place in 2022.

Matthew Hill, a friend of Leighton’s and organiser of the festival, said: “We do it to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention. We try tirelessly to turn such a tragic loss into something positive for all the family to enjoy.

“We also do it to raise funds for our charity we set up, Laybo’s Legacy, which was created to provide financial aid to pay for funerals for families who sadly, like us, have lost a loved one to suicide.”

Leighton Hall, pictured with his mum, Niki Hall

This year’s Laybo’s Fest is taking place on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from midday until 10pm, at Marshall’s Sports Ground on Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough.

There is plenty of fun for all the family including an inflatable park and rides, food and drinks, and the line up of entertainment includes Bez and Rowetta from the Happy Mondays, Leeroy Thornhill, founding member of the Prodigy, who will be djing, plus tributes to Harry Styles and Taylor Swift and much more.

Matthew said: “We want everyone to enjoy our festival and know there is always a friend there, there is always help and it is okay to not be okay.”

Weekend tickets are £25 for adults and £15 for children and day tickets are £15 for adults and £8 for children, children under five are free. You can also get a family ticket for £75 which includes two adults and three children.

Tickets are available at www.laybosfest.co.uk or from Uniform Direct on Market Street, Gainsborough, Hair Gallery on Hickman Street, Gainsborough or from members of the Laybo’s Fest team.

Other fundraising activities to help raise funds for Laybo’s Legacy have also taken place this year including a charity walk where a team of three walked from Castle Hill in Huddersfield to Marshall's Sports Field in Gainsborough and a charity football match at The Northolme in Gainsborough.