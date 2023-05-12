Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Festival of church heritage

The first of two major heritage festivals focused on our county’s church buildings and the stories within them gets underway this weekend.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 12th May 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:54 BST
More than 80 churches will open as part of the two-weekend festivalMore than 80 churches will open as part of the two-weekend festival
More than 80 churches will open as part of the two-weekend festival

​More than 85 historic churches across the West Lindsey area will open their doors as part of the event over the next two weekends, May 13 and 14, May 20 and 21.

This weekend focuses on the western end of the district, the area around Gainsborough and down to Lincoln, with the second weekend giving the opportunity to explore the eastern side of West Lindsey.

Many of the churches are still the focal point of villages and will provide an insight into the history and life of their parishes. Others offer a vibrant collection of stained glass, architecture, carvings and artefacts.

Most Popular
The Georgian All Saints is one of four venues to open in GainsboroughThe Georgian All Saints is one of four venues to open in Gainsborough
The Georgian All Saints is one of four venues to open in Gainsborough

Some of the smaller churches open their doors simply to provide you with an oasis of peace and spirituality, a place to relax

There are hidden stories to uncover too.

Make a trip to Kettlethorpe to find associations with Katherine Swynford, the third wife of John of Gaunt, or how about convict William Jacklin of Scotton, who was transported to Australia where he became a founder of the first Presbyterian church in the town of Ebeneezer.

Other stories centre on the village itself. Is the Iron Age Causeway at Fiskerton just one of many along the Witham still waiting to be excavated?

Whether town or country, there is plenty to discover.

Visit www.churchesfestival.info/ for full details and to download a brochure.

The Lincolnhsire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival will take place in September.

Related topics:West LindseyAustraliaLincolnPresbyterian ChurchGainsborough