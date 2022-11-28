Festive Fabuloso coming to town this week!

A touring community celebration of lights, sounds and creativity will be returning to five of the district’s market towns, including Horncastle, this week.

Festive Fabuloso, a touring community celebration of lights, sounds and quirky creativity is coming to Horncastle on Friday (December 2) from 4pm to 8pm thanks to Arts Council England funding.

Friday’s event will see blues guitarist and singer Zeph performing, as well a sets from street entertainers Earth Bound Misfits, Dance 10 and Horncastle Community Choir.

The Market Place will be lit up with some unusual colours and projections and the Fabuloso Musical Organ will return, as well as a Shadow Puppet stage, a Digital Graffiti station, food and drink stalls and a brand new ‘Carousel Fabuloso’, designed and built by local sculptor, engineer and inventor Dave Cranmer.

As well as Horncastle, Festive Fabuloso will also be visiting Wainfleet, Louth, Alford and Spilsby on December 3, 8 9 and 10 respectively, and the towns will be brought to life with illuminations, street theatre and interactive installations.

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “Festive Fabuloso is such a fantastic community event that will really bring something to our towns, so I was delighted to hear that funding was secured from the Arts Council.