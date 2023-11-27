Festive Fayre to spread some Christmas cheer at Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard
There will be festive food, free face painting, craft workshops, and live entertainment between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.
Shoppers can also make the most of the cheap parking options available, with up to four hours for only £1 or all day parking for £1 in the centre’s overflow car park in Station Approach.
Food vendors that will be bringing their culinary delights to the event include traditional German Bratwursts, roasted chestnuts, and the ever-popular Yorkshire pudding wraps.
There will also be a range of craft stalls offering the perfect gifting ideas for your loved ones including The Little Cottage Candle Co., The Woodman Workshop and Natalie Cass Art.
And Retford Lions will be bringing Father Christmas along to the event in his sleigh where children will be able to meet him and receive a small gift.
Bruce Barnett, treasurer at Retford Lions, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Santa to Gainsborough for families and young ones to enjoy.
“All donations raised will help contribute towards providing free Christmas lunches for individuals at The Blues Club, North Street, Gainsborough on Christmas Day that are without loved ones.
“Anyone who would like to join please call 01777 248354.”