Returning for its 20th event, and with more than 8,000 people expected to attend, the showground has announced that advance tickets are now on sale.

Jayne Southall, CEO at Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Preparations are well underway for the food and gift fair.

“The event offers a perfect burst of festivity to suit all ages and tastes, including foodies, families and Christmas shoppers.

The Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair is back

“The fair guarantees to get everybody in the Christmas spirit, as well as serving a great opportunity to increase awareness and celebrate the talent of local brands, as visitors will be able to sample the best of Lincolnshire produce, including famous pork pies, speciality cheese, wine tasting, locally distilled gin, chocolate, fudge and much more.

“There will also be an array of exciting craft activities for children in Santa’s workshop – yet to be revealed – so watch this space.”

The two-day Christmas-themed fair will take place on Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, and doors will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Members of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society will also get an exclusive preview of the fair on Friday, November 26.