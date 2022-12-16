Festive fun for all ages at Gainsborough's Christmas on The Green community event

Christmas on The Green in Gainsborough saw people of all ages come together for some festive fun.

Christmas on The Green was a free festive event for the community with festive colours illuminating the fencing and the newly planted Christmas Tree

The Christmas community event took place on Ashcroft Green, the newly enhanced green space on Ashcroft Road, organised by Voluntary Centre Services, West Lindsey District Council and a team of organisations working in the area.

Barry Rooks, Safer Streets Community Development project officer at Voluntary Centre Services, and organiser of the event, said: “This is our second Christmas event here on Ashcroft Green. Our goal is to establish annual events in this location, with an event in summer and another in winter for local residents to enjoy.

“One of our goals for the events on Ashcroft Green is to have everything free to attendees and accessible to all, and we have managed to meet that goal.

"Every single one of our activities for the event is free of charge, meaning that everyone can get involved in the festivities, win some prizes, see Santa and more.”

Many local organisations attended the event, including Gainsborough Children’s Centre, Hope Church Gainsborough, X-Church, Alive Church, We Are With You, LEAP, Night Light Café, Salvation Army and P3.

During the event there were many activities for people to get involved in, including a coconut shy, face painting, meeting The Grinch, Santa and his elves plus free competitions to win sweet treats and more.

PC Newton from Lincolnshire Police was at the event and said: “We came last year and although it was a typical rainy day lots of people still joined us.

"This year we’re glad to see the weather is dry and the atmosphere is brilliant with so many people here again.”

And the Gainsborough Branch of The Salvation Army played some Christmas Carols for people to sing along to, creating a calming yet joyous atmosphere.

