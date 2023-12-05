Christmas is officially coming to Horncastle this weekend with a huge range of activities and events for all the family.

Horncastle's St Mary's Church Christmas Tree festival 2022.

Starting tonight (Tuesday) the festivities will see a Christmas Concert at St Mary’s Church by Queen Elizabeth Grammar School students, at 7pm, and this year’s Winter Wanderland will start on Thursday, running until Sunday from 5.30pm with bright and beautiful displays all over town.

As a prelude to Horncastle’s Christmas Market on Sunday (December 10), Festive Fabuloso will be returning to town on Friday (December 8), and to launch St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival, a special Christmas Carol Concert is being held on Friday by Banovallum Singers who will provide Christmassy musical entertainment with a chance for everyone to join in their favourite Christmas Carols. Admission is free and includes refreshments.

St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival will open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm with more than 50 Christmas trees, donated by local businesses and organisations and all decorated to the theme of a Christmas Carol or song.

Revd Canon Charles Patrick said: “It is lovely to see so much support for this event, seeing the schools, businesses and residents coming together to create something special within St Mary's. And with the Horncastle Christmas Market taking place on the Sunday as well, the town can really look forward to a spectacular weekend.”

Pupils at Horncastle Primary School are joining in the fun, creating little bells to delicately fall from the rafters of the church and students at Banovallum School are also playing their part, busy creating a spectacular showpiece to be displayed at the entrance.

Horncastle Choral Society will be hosting their A Journey Through Christmas at St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm on Saturday night, and then the Christmas Market will open at 11am to 4pm on Sunday December 10.

Stalls ranging from chocolate brownies to brass ornaments, from toys to jumpers and hats will be hosted by local businesses, with a steam powered fairground organ, Banovallum Brass, and much more.

To round off the weekend celebrations, the Big Sing will be held at 4pm on Sunday in St Mary’s church.