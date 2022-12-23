Festive hampers go to families from Rasen store

Community has been at the heart of a Rasen store this festive season as they were determined nobody should go without.

Judy Parker, left, Rachael Bell and Amanda Nelson with some of the 37 hampers

Recognising this Christmas will be difficult for many, Tesco, in the town’s Linwood Road, wanted to help by giving away Christmas dinner hampers to anyone who needed one.

Through the Rasen Mail and in store they explained their scheme and it resulted in 37 boxes of seasonal goodies being handed out.

Team leader at Tesco and the person in charge of the project, Rachael Bell said: "Nobody should go without and we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen.

Steve Boryszczuk was presented with the donation by Jen Allmond, left, and Rachael Bell

"It wasn’t just us though, the whole community has helped. Lots of businesses in the community put money in and there was also money received through the book exchange and in-store raffles.”

Each of the hampers has been tailored to suit the number in the family and contains everything needed for a Christmas Day meal – turkey and all the trimmings – as well as some extra goodies.

The store is also continuing its food bank collections – asking customers to buy an extra something during their visit and leave it in the donation trolley or purchasing one of the ready-made bags, which goes to support the New Life Church foodbank.

The store also supports the Caistor Food Bank.

Rachael said: “The more we can give to the community, especially in these difficult times, the better.

“Our customers are always so generous and we thank everyone who has contributed in any way.”

However, the store’s generosity doesn’t end there.

A further £345 have gone to support the fundraising efforts of Steve Boryszczuk for Alzheimher’s Research UK, thanks to another instore raffle and donations through the pre-loved books unit.

Steve was presented with the money by Rachael Bell and manager Jen Allmond.

He said: “Tesco has been absolutely brilliant over the last 10 years supporting my fundraising.

"They have let me do collections in the store and have donated prizes for other events. I really can’t thank them enough.”