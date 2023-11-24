Festive spirit rallies community to save day ahead of Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas tree festival

A warm welcome awaits visitors to the annual Christmas tree festival in Wainfleet as the town prepares to light up for the festive season.

Just a few months ago the local Methodist Church, where the festival is held, suffered the blow of discovering the boiler was on the brink and a new one was needed.

However, the community that has survived flooding and a pandemic came together once more to save the day by raising £11,000 for a new boiler and heating system.

The church was full of festive cheer for the first day of the Christmas tree festival – which runs alongside the Christmas market, lights switch-on and Festive Fabuloso taking place this weekend.

Volunteers at Wainfleet Methodist Church ready to welcome members of the public to this weekend's Christmas tree festival.

Pastor Susan Alldread said this year’s festival was a double celebration.

"We want to say thank you to the whole community of Wainfleet for their support because in difficult times they have helped raise funds for a new boiler and water system,” she said.

“In six months we were able to raise over £11,000 and in this area that has taken some doing.

"There have been teddy bear picnics, local shops have had money jars and people coming to the church have donated coins and notes and have really helped us.

"A GoFundMe page also raised £1,000 – it’s just been amazing.”

Members of the community, local businesses and Magdalen School classes have donated and decorated 21 of the trees on show, with foliage given by a church in Spilsby and other displays by the local Men’s Shed including ironing board angels and figures.

Brian Harper and his wife Carol are two of the volunteers helping with the festival.

"We’ve been involved for three years and this year we have more trees than ever, plus four decorated by the church," he said.

"One of them was going to be thrown out by someone buying a new one. Carol asked what she was doing with it and it was going to the tip.

"But it’s now decorated and taking prode of place at the front of the church.”