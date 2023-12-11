Festive treat for Disney fans as Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be visiting Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

Disney fans are in for a real treat as Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be in Gainsborough to meet fans at Marshall’s Yard.

Families will be able to meet the two cartoon characters and have their picture taken with them around the fountain area at the shopping centre on Saturday, December 16, from 11am to 1pm.

Alex Matthews, senior marketing manager of event sponsor Mercedes Benz of Lincoln, said: “This is a very unique opportunity to come and meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse and promises to be a must-see event for all Disney fans.

“As proud event sponsors we will be bringing two of our cars along to display throughout the weekend.

Visitors admiring the festive decorations at Marshall's Yard

“One of which is the EQA from Mercedes-EQ, a compact SUV that boasts an all-electric range of up to 345 miles."

In addition to the visit by the famous Disney characters, a Santa’s Grotto will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “This is a chance for everyone in the community to come along and really get into the festive spirit.

“If you’ve never met Mickey and Minnie before, then this is your chance to come along and grab a photo with them.

“This is the latest in our ’12 Days of Christmas’ programme of events leading up to Christmas, bringing the whole community together."