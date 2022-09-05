Filey to Priory challenge leads to Wolds walk!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Stones and Jason Maltby.

Back in July, Mark Stones, Jason Maltby and Stacey Whitworth walking from Filey to the Priory Hotel in Louth over three days and nights to raise awareness of The Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour’s Kitchen in Louth, run by Paul Hugill MBE.

And now, Mark and Jason are aiming to take part in another fundraising walk, which will see them walk all the way around the Lincolnshire Wolds – 74 miles altogether – in under 30 hours.

The route will see the two friends walk all around the Wolds, starting at the Priory Hotel at 8am on October 21 and heading through Legbourne and down towards Swaby before heading west towards Scamblesby and Donington-on-Bain.

From there, they will cross the A157 near Grimblethorpe and the A631 near Ludford and North Willingham, before going north as far as the A46 near Rothwell and Cuxwold and following the A18 down towards East Ravendale and North Thorseby.

From there, it’s back to the Priory Hotel via North and South Elkington, where they will be greeted by Paul and the Serendipity team.

But there will be very little time for breaks, as they are planning to complete the walk in under 30 hours.

Mark said: “After we did the Filey to Priory we decided we wanted to push ourselves and do more to raise money for Serendipity, they do so much for Louth and we raised a lot with the Filey to Priory, and want to raise even more now.”

Jason and Mark are planning to host some community training sessions and will be encouraging anyone in the area who wants to join them on their training walks to get in touch.

Paul Hugill said: “We’re beyond grateful to Jason and Mark for their support, they’ve shown that people can push themselves and this is a superhuman challenge.

"It’s a big task and a real physical challenge and the magnitude is huge. They’re a true inspiration.”