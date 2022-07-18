Mark Stones, Jason Maltby and Stacey Whitworth resting after the Filey to Priory walk.

Mark Stones, Jason Maltby and Stacey Whitworth are walking 130 miles from Filey to Priory, over three days and nights to raise awareness of The Serendipity Initiative in Louth.

The three friends set off from Filey in North Yorkshire on Wednesday (July 13) and walked the long route – in heat reaching 29°c – down to Pocklington, then Market Weighton and across the Humber Bridge to Barton-upon-Humber.

They then continued down to Ulceby and Caistor, before finally reaching the Lincolnshire Wolds and past Market Rasen into Louth, finishing at the Priory Hotel – the home of the Serendipity Initiative – on Friday evening, to a hero’s welcome.

Celebrations at the Priory at the end of the Filey to Priory walk.

Mark said the final two days were tough going as they tried to stay hydrated and not become ill from the heat:

"The heat slowed us down a bit as we had to keep stopping to avoid heatstroke, we tried to stay in the shade without changing the route too much.

"It was hard going but but it was good fun.”

The three men’s friends and family walked the final part of the journey through Louth with them, and there was a welcome back party held at the Priory waiting for them when they arrived – as well as a soothing foot bath and a nice cold beer.

So far, the Filey to Priory walk has raised more than £2,000 for the Serendipity Initiative.

And now Mark is planning another community fundraiser for the Priory – a 50km walk from Lincoln to Louth in September, and anyone who wants to take part in the walk with him are welcome to get in touch.

The date for this walk will be announced at a later date.

Mark said: “Anyone who wants to take part are welcome, walking is so good for your mental health, and so is walking with people and meeting people.”