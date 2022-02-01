Filming of JK Rowling's crime series Strike set to start in Skegness this month

Filming of the new series of JK Rowling's crime drama Strike is set to begin in Skegness this month.

Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) and Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) in the new ITV crime drama Strike.

The new series, Troubled Blood, will see actor Tom Burke returning as the private eye, Cormoran Strike, and Holliday Grainger, playing his assistant Robin Ellacott.

Rowling, most famous for her Harry Potter novels, wrote the Strike series under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. and Troubled Blood is based the fifth novel.

The storyline sees Strike and Robin head to the seaside to question a witness called Steven Douthwaite, who runs a fictional B&B in Scarbrough Avenue called the Allardice.

Expect to see a number of local attractions getting a mention, including the Clock Tower, Skegness Bowl, the Jolly Fisherman Fountain and the boating lake.

It is expected filming will take place in Skegness in about two weeks' time.

