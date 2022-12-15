There are just days left to do your bit to ensure that everyone has a present to open on Christmas Day.

Dannii Topley with Nikki Thomas at the Ship Inn.

As part of her continued efforts to serve the Horncastle community that has made her so welcome in her first year in charge, landlady of the Ship Inn, Nikki Thomas, has launched a Christmas appeal asking people to donate chocolate Advent calendars and selection boxes for the Horncastle Community Food Larder’s Christmas boxes.

Nikki took over as landlady of the Ship a year ago and since then, has give back to the community by collecting more than 300 Easter Eggs to give to the Horncastle Community Food Larder at Easter, as well as campaigning and fundraising to have a defibrillator installed in the pub.

So far, more than 150 donations of Christmas selection boxes, biscuits, Advent calendars and more have been handed in.

Well-wishers have until Sunday (December 18) to make a donation of their own towards Nikki’s appeal.

Anyone who can donate to the Christmas appeal can place their items in the trolley in the Ship Inn.

Isabel Forrester of the Community Larder said: "A lot of community groups have helped our community, and even though this is going to be a tough winter, they're still thinking of helping others which is amazing.

