Final collection for shoeboxes at Market Rasen Library

Members of Market Rasen Rotary Club have been delighted with the response to this year’s seasonal shoebox appeal.

Rotary Shoebox co-ordinator Barry Chambers with some of the boxes donated

At last week’s club meeting, a number of filled boxes were received from Binbrook Scouts to add to those donated by Rotarians.

There have also been dozens of boxes received through Market Rasen Library.

Shoebox co-ordinator Barry Chambers said: “We are very grateful to everyone in the Rasen area community who has taken the time to be part of the shoebox appeal and help spread a little happiness this festive season.

"It has been a pleasure to partner with Market Rasen Library this year and thank them for being the local distribution and collection point for the boxes.

"Thanks also go to the Market Rasen Mail for once again getting behind the Rotary Shoebox Appeal and helping to publicise it.

"It really has been a community effort and we know the boxes will be well received.”

The boxes, which have four categories – child, baby, teenager and household, are distributed to disadvantaged children and adults across Eastern Europe, with regular deliveries to Ukraine, Romania and Moldova.

The Rotary Shoebox Scheme has been operating for more than 25 years and in that time has delivered over one million boxes.

While it operates throughout the year, Christmas is when it sees its largest donations.