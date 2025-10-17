Skegness is set to host the UK’s largest poppy installation and establish a new Guinness World Record.

The final countdown has begun to this year’s unveiling at the 21-meter tall Altitude 44 high wire, which takes place later today, Saturday, October 18.

This year’s Remembrance installation master minded by the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion features over 80,000 handmade poppies, more than doubling last year’s total of 37,082 that surrounded the iconic Clock Tower.

The installation is set to become the UK’s largest poppy display and establish a new Guinness World Record.

The countdown has begun to the unveiling of the 2025 Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion community poppy project.

Event highlights are:

Live performance by the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band

Regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils

A powerful Living Timeline, featuring:

A young serving soldier

A Chelsea Pensioner

Falklands veterans

Lincolnshire’s last remaining WWII Burma Star veteran, Fred Conway (aged 100)

Skegness Academy will also be presenting a full-sized War Horse decorated with purple poppies as their contribution

Distinguished guests including Mark Atkinson, Director General, Royal British Legion; John Thornhill MBE, RBL Trustee and former National Parade Marshal; The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire

Local dignitaries, knitters, and crafters — including 99-year-old Eve Lister, whose handmade poppy was shown to King Charles earlier this year

Once again the Community Project has received global interest, with poppies arriving from as far afield as Monaco, contributed by the Chaplain to His Majesty the King.

Nets will be installed from 8am on Saturday, with expected completion by 1pm when the celebration and Remembrance ceremony begins.

The Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band is expected to strike up at 1pm with the main event and parade at 2pm, concluding with the unveiling of a refurbished memorial.

Visitors will also get to see the 37,000 poppy display, which was installed at the Clock Tower last night. See our live feed on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.