Final dash to the finish line for St Barnabas

Colour Dash at Lincoln Showground.

St Barnabas Hospice’s popular Colour Dash event is returning for a sixth and final time to celebrate St Barnabas’s 40th anniversary and aims to raise crucial funds to support Hospice Care across Lincolnshire.

Taking place on Saturday (May 14), the Colour Dash has been one of the most popular fundraising events in the Hospice’s history, and has raised more than £745,000 to fund vital patient care across Lincolnshire with 15,644 people taking part.

The Colour Dash is a 5km untimed fun run around Lincolnshire Showground, with participants being covered in coloured, environmentally-friendly paint powder at each kilometre.

It is designed so supporters can have fun with their friends and family, with no pressure to run any or all of the route; you can run, walk, dance, or skip your way around the course.

On the day, Lincolnshire Showground will provide food, drink and merchandise stalls, music and a fun warm-up from the stage, as well as the opportunity to see yourself on the big screen.

Stella Hayward, Corporate Communications Officer at Western Power, said: “Western Power Distribution (WPD) is delighted to be working in partnership with St Barnabas Hospice for a 10th year running and supporting this very popular, fun event that helps to raise vital funds for the hospice.

"As a major employer in the Midlands, Southwest England and South Wales, we believe we have a responsibility to play a full and active role in the communities we serve.

“Many of us know family members and friends who have been cared for at St Barnabas, and we wanted to show our continued support.

"We are excited to be on board for the 2022 Colour Dash and continue our support to St Barnabas during its very special 40th anniversary year.”

This year’s Colour Dash is sponsored and supported by Western Power Distribution, Lincolnshire Showground, HSBC, Lincolnshire Coop, Claverings Removals, Clearance and Storage, and Peachy Events.