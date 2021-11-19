Final piece of The Mansion House’s transformation

Andrew Leonard with the reproduction of Brown's Panorama at The Mansion House in Upgate, Louth.

The original of Brown’s Panorama, which currently resides at Louth Town Council’s headquarters in Eastgate, has been reproduced with their permission to return to where it started its journey.

In 1847, the Panorama was first shown to the public on the wall where this copy now hangs in place.

Andrew felt it fitting that it could now be viewed again where it was originally hung, as it sits alongside pieces on loan from the museum in the town.

He was also delighted to be able to get it copied and framed locally, in order to “ further support the small businesses that make the town so special”.

Other acquisitions at the Mansion House include the clock from the station master’s office at Louth Railway Station.