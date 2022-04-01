Final push at Skegness theatre in aid of Ukraine refugees

A 24-hour show is being held at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness in aid of a charity supporting Ukraine refugees.

Neverland Theatre is hosting Twenty-four live in aid of RefugEase - a charity supporting Ukraine refugees.

They started at 10am yesterday (Thursday) and have been live-streaming through the night following a successful appeal for artists.

The public are still welcome to pop along to the theatre in Prince George Street until 10am today (Friday) to show support and make a donation.

Gary Starr is hosting Twenty-Four Live at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

Gary Starr, who owns the theatre, said: “We've nearly done it! We have had lots of talented performers give up their time to travel and perform for this wonderful cause.

“We are grateful to everyone who have joined us and helped us through the night and those who have already donated.”

Watch the show is being streamed live from the Neverland Theatre Facebook page at StagetoStream.tv until 10am today (Friday).