Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of poppies with stories to tell will soon be placed around the Clock Tower in Skegness for an ambitious display for Remembrance Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what has become a breathtaking community effort, the final push is now taking place to ensure they are securely fixed on camourfkage netting before being put on display around the famous historic landmark.

There are just a few more opportunities to see this magnificent effort on show on the walls of a unit at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness before they are taken down ready to be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For volunteers with the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion, it has been an emotional journey, which started with an appeal for the communiuty to get knitting but has attracted worldwide attention.

Volunteer Lynne Priestly tying on poppies.

"Some of the stories attached to the poppies have had us crying,” admitted Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner.

"One of the poppies is wooden and was brought in by a woman whose mum stayed with her in Covid and made ladybirds to go on pebbles.

“So the family has done these in memory of their mum and put ladybirds on them. She liked a bit of bling too so they have put some glitter on with their mum’s nail polish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The stories are incredible. We have some purple poppies too in memory of the animals because they shouldn’t be forgotton.

Skegness Royal British Legion Standard Bearer Kevin Woolley at the Clock Tower where the poppy display will be placed.

"The different demographics that have come together to do this is breathtaking – we’ve got two-year-olds and 98-year-olds taking part, as well as donations from around the world including Hong Kong. Local people’s relatives in Bermuda and Canada have also got involved.

"Until you come here and see it for yourself, nothing does justice to what has been achieved by this community.”

Lynne Priestly is one of the volunteers who began by knitting poppies and is now helping to tie others on netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has helped me through by cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she admitted. “I came down here and my friends started me knitting – and in the small hours of the morning when we were waiting for the results of my biopsy I’d go and knit a poppy to keep me calm.

"When I came here and got talking to the ladies I realied one or two others were going through the same thing.

"It has been a real healing and helpful experience. I love seeing my poppies on the net and can’t wait to see the final display.”

Tracy added the date for the display being put in place around the Clock Tower is being kept under wraps to prevent traffic disruption.

She said: "It’ll be like Santa, though – you’ll go to bed and the next day wake up and it will be there looking breathtaking.”