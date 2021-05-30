FINAL WEEK OF CAMPAIGN: LIVES - ‘Thank you for your support!’

LIVES grateful for support.

Gemma Shaw, Head of Fundraising & Communications at LIVES said: “Fundraising over the last 12 months has been an incredibly difficult task.

“We saw our donated income drop away and we are so thankful that as we step towards normality our communities have chosen to support LIVES.

“We are so grateful we could share our story.

Some of the vehicles used by the LIVES Falls Response team.

“LIVES Responders are skilled lifesavers, supporting the people of Lincolnshire when they call 999. Thank you everyone.” If you would like to support LIVES, contact [email protected] or visit www.LIVES.org.uk

Now LIVES is pleased to announce the continuation of the Falls Response Unit after an initial trial.

This service ensures patients who require urgent medical attention, following a 999 call as the result of a fall, receive care from this specialist team.

LIVES has been providing the Falls Response Unit for more than two years, with a team of responders with specialist skills in this area.

They are proud to continue supporting patients across Lincolnshire with this dedicated service, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and NHS Lincolnshire.

In the six months from October 2020 to March 2021, the LIVES Falls Response team attended more than 1,100 emergency calls.

Almost half of these patients were discharged at the scene, allowing them to safely stay at home and relieving pressure on our health care system at a very busy time.

Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES, said of the service: “For many vulnerable people living alone in our community, something as simple as a fall could be the beginning of a horrific ordeal.

“The LIVES Falls Response Team meets a fundamental need for members of our society, who suffer debilitating effects from a fall at home, to know someone is there.

“We’re on call to get to those low injury, yet potentially life changing events fast.

“We’re there to ensure our residents are never left alone for a second longer than necessary following a fall that leaves them incapacitated.”

Chris Cole, Head of Operations at LIVES, added: “When a frail or vulnerable person falls, their needs potentially go way beyond treatment of an initial event.

“That’s why, when the call comes in, one of our experienced Falls Responders will be on the scene quickly to help get the patient back on their feet and provide further treatment or referral if required.

“We assess the needs of the patient to make sure they don’t fall again in the future - often going above the initial call made to 999.”

The Falls service has been shown to have a significant impact on reducing hospital admissions, with just under half of patients avoiding a trip to the hospital as a result of being assessed and treated by the LIVES Falls team.