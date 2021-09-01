Financial and wellbeing support for East Lindsey residents in Covid recovery

A partnership approach with Citizens Advice Lindsey (CAL) has provided the opportunity to help East Lindsey residents strengthen their financial resilience and wellbeing.

Prior to the pandemic, East Lindsey had high levels of economic deprivation due to coastal dependence on seasonal, low paid or part time employment. The lack of opportunities was reflected in low, insecure household incomes and resulting in poor health outcomes

The pandemic has exacerbated local inequality and led to income losses for a significant number of households. The result is that some people are struggling to pay their bills.

Cllr Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “We’re committed to supporting those in need across the district and working with our partners allows us to offer residents specialised expert advice and support services.

“Each year, Citizens Advice helps millions of people by providing advice, education and support to those in need. The Council provides many core services to residents and by working with partners that are experts in support services, residents will experience less signposting and receive improved first contact support.”

With support from East Lindsey District Council, Citizens Advice Lindsey will continue to provide residents with advice to help them with household budgeting, maximising income and ‘financial first aid’ to help with COVID recovery.

For further information on the free, impartial and independent advice offered by Citizens Advice Lindsey, visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk.