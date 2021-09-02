If you answered yes to these questions then the RAF's Air Cadets (RAFAC) could be for you.

The RAFAC is one of the world's largest youth air training organisation.

It aims to promote and encourage among young people a practical interest in aviation and the RAF, provide training that will be useful in the Services and civilian life and foster the spirit of adventure and develop qualities of leadership and good citizenship.

Chance to find out more about joining the Royal Air Force Air Cadets

Officer Commanding Flight Lieutenant Lee Chapman said: "The Air Cadets is a youth organisation that is sponsored by our parent organisation The Royal Air Force.

"We are not a recruitment service for The Royal Air Force, but it would be great if the cadets followed on from us to The Royal Air Force.

"We exist to provide young people from 12-years-old to 17-years-old, experiences and achievements that they would not normally get from their normal lives.

"Throughout a cadets life with the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, they will be able to experience all the Air Cadets have to offer, from Flying and Gliding, adventure training, Camps, Fieldcraft, Drill, Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, shooting, sports and much more.

"As a cadet progresses through their Air Cadet career, they will increase their knowledge, grow their confidence and develop their leadership skills, all by working towards their cadet classification through our progressive training syllabus, and most importantly have fun.”

Sergeant Chloe Watts said: "Air Cadets has changed my life completely.

"It has created many new paths for my future, it has given me many more friends with different experiences and activities which I would never be able to do if I was not in the Air Cadets.”

The RAFAC are now recruiting for its September intake and the 203 Gainsborough Squadron RAF Air Cadets are having an open event on Saturday, September 18, between 10am and 1pm at RFCA Centre, Drill Hall, Ropery Road, Gainsborough.