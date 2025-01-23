Finding new friends at Chatty Cafe in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:09 BST
A new Chatty Cafe launched in Skegness to reduce loneliness and get people chatting is gaining momentum.

Cafe Dansant in Tower Gardens has joined the Chatty Cafe scheme with a special welcome for those needing company every Wednesday morning.

The cafe which is in the Tower Gardens Pavilion features a 'Chatter & Natter table' in a cosy corner and a book exchange. A friendly volunteer is also there ready to have a chat.

The scheme, which started in November, is thanks to a social isolation grant from ELDC .

Deputy Town Clerk Kate Ford in the cosy 'Chatty Cafe' corner at Cafe Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness.Deputy Town Clerk Kate Ford in the cosy 'Chatty Cafe' corner at Cafe Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness.
It takes place every Wednesday from 11-1pm, in Café Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion, where Skegness Town Council is also based.

Deputy Town Clerk Kate Ford commented: “We are seeing the group grow each week and have some very positive feedback from people that attend.

The overall consensus was that it is an amazing group, and it has allowed those who attend to get out and talk to likeminded people. It has supported attendees to feel less isolated and have something to get up for.

Everyone has enjoyed sharing stories from their personal lives and anything new that has happened recently. It is a good environment to make friends, and this may lead to group members getting together and going trips later on in the future.

"A lot is down to our very kind volunteer who is really welcoming and making a concious effort to spread the word to those not online."

Who can join in?

Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.

What do I do?

When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table in the cosy corner and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your FREE drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction and maybe exchanging a book or two!

For more information, please visit the website at thechattycafescheme.co.uk/

