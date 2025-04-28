Fire and rescue services attended more than 100 flooding incidents in Lincolnshire last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters attended more than 100 flooding incidents in Lincolnshire last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fire Brigades Union said environmental incidents like flooding will become increasingly common with climate change, and called on the Government for more investment "after more than a decade of cuts".

New figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 132 flooding incidents in the year to December – down from 210 the year before, and from 305 five years ago.

It means there were 17 such incidents per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters attended more than 100 flooding incidents in Lincolnshire last year

Fire and rescue services across England were called to 16,934 flooding incidents last year – up just 1.3 per cent on the previous year, but a 17 per cent increase from five years ago.

Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said climate change will result in flooding and other natural incidents being increasingly common, and called for more investment to keep people safe.

He said job cuts have resulted in the loss of one in five firefighters, adding further budget reductions were made this year by the Government, warning "that trend must urgently be reversed".

Nationally, fire and rescue services attended a total of 600,185 fire and non-fire related incidents last year – up only 1.2 per cent on the previous year, but a 20 per cent increase over the last 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wright added: "We also need to address the fact that, in England, the fire and rescue service does not even have a statutory duty to respond to flooding.

"The Government can and should remedy this situation."

An MHCLG spokesperson said: "Throughout the country, our firefighters continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our communities, including during flooding and water rescue incidents."

They said standalone fire and rescue authorities will receive a £65.5 million increase in core spending power this year. Including the national insurance contribution grant, this corresponds to a 3.6% increase on the previous year in cash terms.

"We will continue to work closely with stakeholders across the sector to ensure all services have the resources they need to protect communities at the highest standard," they added.