Fire crews tackle van and washing machine fires

​Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to two incidents last week involving van and washing machine fires.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

​The first incident was on Friday, June 3 where crews from Bardney Fire Station were called at 11.41pm to reports of a can on fire on Wragby Road, Bardney to a van on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the crew using one hose reel and two Breathing Apparatus.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then on Sunday June 5, crews from Woodhall Spa were called out at 9:20am after a washing machine was reported to be on fire on Curzon Estate, Tattershall.

There was severe fire damage to an electronic module inside a smart tech washing machine.

Crews extinguished the fire using hose reel.