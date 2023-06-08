Register
Fire crews tackle van and washing machine fires

​Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to two incidents last week involving van and washing machine fires.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and RescueLincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

​The first incident was on Friday, June 3 where crews from Bardney Fire Station were called at 11.41pm to reports of a can on fire on Wragby Road, Bardney to a van on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the crew using one hose reel and two Breathing Apparatus.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Then on Sunday June 5, crews from Woodhall Spa were called out at 9:20am after a washing machine was reported to be on fire on Curzon Estate, Tattershall.

There was severe fire damage to an electronic module inside a smart tech washing machine.

Crews extinguished the fire using hose reel.

The cause was determined to be a fault within the washing machine.