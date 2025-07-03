Fire service warns of the dangers of charging your devices after major vape fire in Gainsborough

More than 1,000 electrical fires have taken place in Lincolnshire in the last five years, new figures have revealed, as chiefs warn residents of the dangers posed by their devices.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said it has also recorded 190 electrical fires in the last year alone as it looks to raise awareness and demonstrate how people are putting themselves at risk.

The data covers electrical fires and faults to the mains electricity in properties as well as outdoor fires – and come after a major vape fire in Gainsborough destroyed three houses.

Crews from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Humberside tackled the blaze on Grey Street on June 20.

Aftermath of fire caused by a vape which exploded at a home on Grey Street, Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said three homes had been left uninhabitable but no one had been injured.

Preliminary investigations show this was caused by the vape overheating. Area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Dan Moss, has warned residents not to charge electrical appliances overnight.

He said: “This incident in Gainsborough really serves to highlight why we advise residents to use and charge electricals safely. Fortunately, nobody has been injured in this case, but three houses have been made uninhabitable and another partially damaged all from a single, seemingly innocuous, vape.

“If you’re using vapes or any device that needs charging, make sure you’re using the manufacturer’s charger, unplug it once it is fully charged, don’t leave it overnight or unattended, and stop using it if the battery shows signs of swelling, overheating or damage.”

The fire service also advised people to avoid charging devices on beds, sofas, carpets to allow proper airflow around a battery.

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Vape-related house fires are often caused by cheap, counterfeit products such as chargers which can often lack important safety features.

“We cannot stress enough just how important it is to buy vapes and e-cigarettes which meet the necessary safety requirements from reputable retailers.”