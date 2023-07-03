Fire station open day to boost recruitment

​Fire crews have given people an insight into what being a fiefighter is all about.

Firefighter Katie Mulligan explaining about some of the equipment to Willow Van Landeghem. Photos: Mick Fox

​Horncastle Fire Station hosted an open day on Saturday (July 30) to not only welcome the community to the station, but also to recruit more on-call firefighters.

Visitors were able to have a go at some of the physical needs of the firefighters job-related test (JRT) exercises including carrying some of the heavy hoses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Campbell, Watch Command Support for Horncastle Fire Station, said: “Horncastle fire station’s open day on 1 July showcased the skills and equipment firefighters need for this exciting and rewarding job.

Elliott Wilson trying rolling and unrolling a hose.

"The station is currently looking for more on call firefighters and two of Horncastle’s existing firefighters Katy and Tod, were on hand throughout the day to chat about what they with visitors.

“There was a really good turnout on the day and we have already received two applications from people interested in joining the fire service.”

On-call fiefighters must be aged 18 or over, live or work within five minutes of a fire station, be able to provide work or academic history for the last three years, and contact details of two work referees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once you apply, Lincs Fire & Rescue will contact you to arrange an informal discussion, and you will also be asked to undertake a Chester Step Test (CST) fitness test which assesses your aerobic fitness.

Horncastle Fire Station's open day.

Upon passing the test, you will be emailed an Awareness Package and recommended to attend a 'Have a Go' Day, where you’ll be able to try out some of the physical assessments with an instructor and speak to existing On-Call Firefighters.

You will then be invited to a Selection Day, where you will complete a one-hour test in maths and English and undertake JRT exercises including a ladder carry and climb, casualty evacuation, equipment carry and assembly, enclosed spaces, and simulated hose running.

You will also undertake a dictation test. This 10 minute test will assess your ability to listen and accurately record a message from the incident ground by writing the message exactly as it is heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you successfully complete the physical tests, you must attend a one-hour interview, followed by a Police Act Disclosure check (DBS).

Willow Van Landeghem tries carries hoses at Horncastle Fire Station's open day.

If you are successful, you will be offered a place on the next available Trainee Firefighter course, and upon successful completion of the training course, you will be formally offered a role as an on-call firefighter.

To find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter, visit https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/firefighter-recruitment/a