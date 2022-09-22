Firefighter from Skegness on top of the world after charity trek

Jordan Powley reaches the top of Mount Snowdon in full kit, support by friends.

Jordan Powley, 24, completed the 3,560ft challenge with a little help from his fiends – and has already raised more than £1,000 for the Firefighters’ Charity.

A keen walker, Jordan says in the past he has explored Thors Cave and climbed Kinder Scout but ‘Snowdon was a first’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completing it with good friends was one of the highs along with raising so much money for charity.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the response from donators, social shares and local word of mouth,” he said.

The climb was even more challenging as Jordan was carrying an injury.

“I had a threat of a bad knee, after injuring it a couple of weeks before and it did start to cause me pain midway through the walk,” he said.

“Other than that I can’t think of any other lows to be honest!

"Although it was a hard challenge and one of the biggest challenges in my life, I completed it and I was on cloud nine from the minute we left Skegness until our return.

"I woke up earlier than the rest of the lads on the day, excited and nervous for the walk ahead.

"We got up and I posted an update on social media to say we was starting, midway through I caught a bit of signal, my gofundme page notified me I’d hit 100% of my target of £1000.

"The comments wishing me luck gave me a boost to get to the top.

"We completed it in good time. The task I set was to walk up Snowdon in fire kit but I went up and came down and I would do it all again.

"It was a real ‘pinch me’ moment when I got to the top, it was such a good feeling between us all!

FACTFILE:

• Mount Snowdon is approximately 345 fire engines tall.

• The name Snowdon means ‘snow hill’, and snow can often be seen covering parts of the mountain.

• Mount Snowdon is 1,085m (3,560 ft) above sea level.

• Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales and England.