Firefighters’ charity car wash

Crews at Sleaford fire station had bodywork and windows looking squeaky clean when they joined in a national car wash event for the Firefighters Charity.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST
Firefighter Josh Hunt and Crew Manager Kel Brooks washing a car helped by Ezra Castro, aged five.Firefighter Josh Hunt and Crew Manager Kel Brooks washing a car helped by Ezra Castro, aged five.
Firefighter Josh Hunt and Crew Manager Kel Brooks washing a car helped by Ezra Castro, aged five.

The National Car Wash was held all day on Saturday March 25 and saw dozens of vehicles washed down and buffed up for a donation to the charity which supports injured firefighters and their families.

Among those helping out at Sleaford was the daughter of chief fire officer Mark Baxter who was doing it as part of her silver Duke of Edinburgh Award commitment.

He commented on social media: “So proud of my daughter helping out at Sleaford Fire car wash today as part of her DofE silver award volunteering commitment.

“Great teamwork from the station crew.”

