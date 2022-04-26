Firefighters complete tough triathlon challenge

The firefighters get ready to canoe from Bardney to Woodhall Spa.

Horncastle fire station’s firefighters cycled, canoed and ran from Waddington to Horncastle on Saturday (April 23) to raise funds for the Firefighters’ Charity and Cancer Research UK, two causes close to all their hearts.

Firefighter Kate Mulligan said the idea came about to raise money for Cancer Research UK as many of her fellow firefighters have been touched by cancer in recent years.

She said: “We normally raise money for The Firefighters’ Charity, but we had to stop last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firefighters cycling from Waddington to Bardney.

“This year we decided to do it again, but I thought it would be nice to split the funds raised between Firefighters Charity and Cancer Research, as some of the guys have been touched by cancer in their lives too.”

The challenge saw the team start at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s training facility in Waddington at 8am and cycled 12 miles across to Bardney.

From there, they got in to the River Witham and canoed along to Woodhall Spa, before running the remaining six miles back to Horncastle fire station.

Kate said that while it was a tough day, the crew all had great fun and were keeping each other going:

The firefighters cycling to Bardney.

"Even though it was hard work, we were all a big team and kept each other going and no-one was left behind.

"The canoing was the most fun, even though there was a head wind which made it hard going!”

During their run, they were accompanied by fire engines from the Woodhall Spa station with donation buckets for people to contribute along the way, and were supported by one of their own fire engines on the home strait back to Horncastle fire station.

"We had lots of people coming out to see us in Woodhall Spa and Horncastle,” Kate said, “Lots of people were donating too.”

Horncastle's firefighters on their 28 mile challenge.

The firefighters’ challenge has so far raised more than £1,600 with more donations still coming in.

Kate said the crew enjoyed themselves so much they are thinking of making it an annual event.

Their fundraising page is still accepting donations, so to make a donation to their challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/team/horncastle

The firefighters canoe from Bardney to Woodhall Spa.

